Protect The Children
It has been exciting the past few weeks seeing pictures in The Pilot of new school openings. I can still remember the excitement when I got a modern school, back in third grade. Is it just public schools that need to follow the orders to wear masks?
In the Jan. 10 edition, Sandhills Classical Christian School is featured with seven pictures. Parents, are you OK that, while a board member gives your children doughnuts, he is not wearing a mask? What about a few steps more where a director is opening the door for your kids, and he isn’t wearing a mask. Are the kids at the lockers all siblings? Several are without masks.
I graduated from a Christian private school and I cannot believe the leadership would put themselves and the students at risk (and the parents or grandparents).
This is not an option due to your political party, or a protection because you pray at the Christian school. This is a necessity as we hit the highest death rates in the United States of America. This has been a directive for many, many months.
Elise A. Ellis
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.