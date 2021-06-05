I recently learned that North Carolina has more rural clean energy jobs than any other state. A new report by E2 has found that clean energy jobs are effectively and efficiently promoting employment growth for rural North Carolina communities like ours.
Also, a new Audubon report shows that the battery storage industry is primed for growth here. More than 1,200 companies in the state could benefit from expanded battery storage, which would mean more jobs and a healthy economy.
Lawmakers should work quickly to advance battery storage and clean energy in the state. I believe that clean energy is a critical solution to not only enhancing our rural economy but also protecting our North Carolina scenery.
As the warmer weather arrives, I look forward to relaxing on the porch, under the moonlight shining on the pine trees and illuminating the pine straw. I look forward to hearing the sonorous sound of the call of the whip-poor-will.
However, I remain aware that major environmental risks threaten the uniqueness of our community. Heat waves and habitat loss displace the lightning bugs and the whip-poor-will, making them highly vulnerable.
Local bird and bug populations determine how healthy our ecosystem is and, by extension, our communities. If they are vulnerable, so are we. The communities of rural North Carolina must join together with our lawmakers to implement the solution to these environmental risks — clean energy and battery storage; we must protect summer memories for generations to come, preserve the places birds and bugs need, and strengthen our rural economy and community.
Deirdre MacNeil
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(3) comments
Junk science fueled by crony businesses pushing wildly expensive and unreliable wind and solar farms. Tree hugger groups lime the NRDC funded by Putin and crony businesses to impede the growth of amazing US-developed fracking technology that led to energy independence under the Real President, Trump. “Amidst Global Warming Hysteria, NASA Expects Global Cooling”
Kent is mistaken. See, for example, "The Projected Cost of Electricity Generation," by the International Energy Commission, 2020:
" This joint report by the International Energy Agency and the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency is the ninth in a series of studies on electricity generating costs. As countries work towards ensuring an electricity supply that is reliable, affordable and increasingly low carbon, it is crucial that policymakers, modellers and experts have at their disposal reliable information on the cost of generation.
The bottom line: "The key insight from this 2020 edition is that the levelised costs of electricity generation of low- carbon generation technologies are falling and are increasingly below the costs of conventional fossil fuel generation." So, in reality, something Kent always seems to have a problem with, neither wind nor solar farms are wildly expensive and unreliable. And the NRDC, of course, is not funded by Putin, this is just another of Kent's continued reliance on outright lies to buttress his arguments. And as for his reference to NASA, he's both right and wrong. Yes some scientists believe the Earth may see a very slight decrease in overall climate warming. Why" Because we are at the beginning of a periodic solar cycle when the sun's output of energy drops by a small fraction. This cycle is well-known to scientists. For a broader overview in context see:
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/how-the-global-cooling-story-came-to-be/
https://www.iea.org/reports/projected-costs-of-generating-electricity-2020
Kent, of course, will disagree and produce various demeaning adjectives to question the objectivity of this Commission, which is what he does whenever actual objective and specifically scientifically trained individuals or groups publish findings he disagrees with.
Thank you for a thoughtful, well-informed and well-reasoned letter about the need for action in our legislature on sustainable energy production and storage.
