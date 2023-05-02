It appears the new chairman of the Board of Commissioners and the county manager have taken it upon themselves to discount the voice of the citizens of rural Moore County and our desire for responsible development.
They attempt to justify an open season on rural land elimination under the guise of property rights. If you missed it, the board’s last meeting was captured well by The Pilot in a recent article titled “County Addressing Conflict Over Land Planning.”
Apparently, the board thinks that the county land use plan is too restrictive for developers and that they somehow have more property rights than folks who already live here.
Their misconception of property rights is concerning. Property rights are not a carte blanche to do whatever you want with your property. The legal doctrine of “quiet enjoyment,” which is the foundation of zoning regulations in America, is quite clear that one’s property rights cannot infringe on another’s right to the quiet enjoyment of their property. It is why you cannot put a swine operation in a subdivision.
When we move to the country, it is with the expectation that we can quietly enjoy our property in that setting. When developers want to put a 300-home subdivision next to your country home, they are infringing on your property rights.
However, the new chairman and county manager feel that developers have unlimited rights to build anything, anywhere they want. The county land use plan is an excellent document developed through an arduous process. It appears the new chairman wants to arbitrarily and unilaterally adulterate that document, through a “task force” unaccountable to the people, to the benefit of developers.
If you care about this issue, then tell them why development decisions must stand upon your property right of quiet enjoyment.
Nick Lasala
Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
The County Commissioners are anticipating another approximately 70,000 new residents will be calling Moore county home within the next about 25 years. Those people, with their maybe more than 25,000 new homes will absolutely be located somewhere. I'm glad our Commissioners and County Manager are addressing this issue right now. Planning for this type of growth will tak a little time, and that's what the have, little time.
John Misiaszek
