What makes Pinehurst great? Golf. What makes golf great in Pinehurst? The No. 2 course.
Over 40 years ago, a group of responsible residents of Pinehurst understood they had a duty and obligation to protect this cherished and unique place that we all hold in trust for future generations.
The group was called The Concerned Citizens of Pinehurst, led primarily by Stuart Paine. It was discovered that Diamondhead Corp, then-owner of the resort, had planned to build condominiums and commercial buildings in the vicinity of No. 2. This would totally change the essence of this treasured asset of Pinehurst, including the country club campus. Concerned Citizens filed suit to enjoin the proposed development.
Now there is a threat again to put commercial enterprises and offices on our cherished country club campus and in the vicinity of No. 2. There will also be encroachment onto Marshall Park, named after the chief of staff during World War II, author of The Marshall Plan and a resident of Pinehurst until his death.
After a week of hearings, the court entered an order that the owner of the resort was enjoined from commercial and residential development on No. 2, and Marshall Park was to be permanently protected.
The present owner of the resort has been a good citizen and steward to our community. We should be honored that the USGA wants to locate in Pinehurst. But let’s not forget what the presiding judge said in the Concerned Citizens case: “We must preserve the essence, ambience and tradition of Pinehurst.”
We, as the present-day Concerned Citizens of Pinehurst, must do no less. There must be a better location.
Jim Van Camp
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
