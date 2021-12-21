In light of new Omicron COVID data presented on PBS, in which positive testing infections were shown to have doubled in two days, I must take issue with the recent “masking optional” decision by the Moore County school board.
The decision was made during a relative lull in the COVID infection rate and under strong parental opposition to the in-place masking requirement. We must recognize the virus’ potential to change rapidly and become even more infectious.
We must not allow inconvenience to determine the health of our future governing generation. After all, the first and foremost requirement of the school system is to protect the health of those they teach.
Bruce Macdonald, West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
