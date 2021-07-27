Protect Our Area Now
Kudos to Beth Daniels for her recent column, “We are quickly destroying what makes this community special.” She asks in the last sentence, “Is there anything we can do?”
Yes, there is.
I first visited Southern Pines in the early '70s. Upon purchasing a 60-acre horse farm on Youngs Road in 1991, I suggested to the owner of the 300 acres that were for sale at the time that we put a covenant on the land restricting division to a minimum of 25 acres. The covenants were attached to the deeds of the 300 acres.
The point being, it didn’t take a clairvoyant to predict that someday Southern Pines was going to experience growth.
So where were the leaders of Southern Pines then and where are they now? Just take a drive down Sheldon Road in Southern Pines to see the results of no planning. There are houses on postage stamp lots devoid of trees, and now there is a new development promising more of the same adjacent to existing horse farms.
What can we do? Well, for one thing, elect people to govern who don’t have conflicts of interest — no real estate agents — or give up your license if you are elected. Start to demand some foresight in development, as in minimum acreage for houses and minimum setbacks. And yes, limit the amount of pine trees bulldozed.
Residents of Southern Pines who care about preserving your community, this is a call to action. Demand that the leadership of the town come up with a plan for development. It’s long overdue.
Patricia Tocco
West End
