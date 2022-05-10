Rollie Sampson says she is fiercely unaffiliated on voter registration rolls, but she made clear she does not embrace conservative values during a March 19 forum for candidates for the Moore County Board of Education.
Sampson was asked to expand on her view of pronoun fluidity as it becomes more prominent in public schools. She said she favors giving children freedom to determine pronouns other than “he” and “she,” and believes teachers should allow flexibility with pronoun transitioning. Nationwide, teachers are disciplined and even fired for refusing to acknowledge student gender pronoun preferences.
Sampson said a connection exists between pronoun restrictions and depression or suicide among children. She noted in her introductory remarks that she is a licensed clinical mental health counselor.
According to Sampson’s LinkedIn account, she became district military liaison for Moore County Schools in 2017. Sampson indicated she is concerned about growing pressure on MCS to defund military student support, which suggests this is a principal factor behind her decision to run for a board seat.
Sampson presumably is supported by the four-member legacy members of the board, yet during the same forum acknowledged that their stewardship and that of those before them has fallen short.
Among students lagging in math and reading at grade level are those from military families.
“This used to be a great school district,” Sampson said in March. “We are going downhill.”
This leaves us to wonder how, as a board member, she would put the brakes on the downhill trajectory she laments.
Is there evidence that an increased emphasis on pronouns improves math and reading proficiency?
Steve Woodward
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
Samson and Calcutt were committed enough to show up for the town meeting while others who were invited chose not to come, they were busy and in my opinion arrogant and entitled. Who do you think is more committed to serving our community?
