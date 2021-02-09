I would like to shout out to the Moore County Department of Transportation, Roads Division for their speedy response(s) to my call for assistance for fixing hazardous potholes in and around Southern Pines and Carthage in a super timely manner.
Three times I have called and the potholes were fixed in days instead of weeks or months. Hazards like potholes can cause unnecessary accidents and damage to your vehicle.
Thanks, Moore County Department of Transportation.
Peter Pahk
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.