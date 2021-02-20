As a reader of The Pilot, one of the most disturbing columns in the past that you have allowed to be printed, and on the section front as well, is that written by Mr. Shaw. His commentary, more than once, reeks of “hate” and total disrespect of then-President Trump and is just not what you say your paper stands for.
Whether you stand as Republican or Democrat, his total trashing of our former president, Donald Trump, is disgusting, and your editor, Mr. Nagy, should not have allowed it to be published, at least not in the form written. In what way does Shaw qualify to write such drivel? Why do you accept such a column?
Then, in the Jan. 24 edition, a half-page ad appears on page A4. It apparently is “paid space” that accuses U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson of being complicit in the death of five persons in the Capitol on Jan. 6.
To make this irresponsible presentation even worse, the editors of your paper allow the person who provided this “ad” to sign his name and provide a telephone number. For heaven’s sake, where are your brains? Again, but in a different form, you allow pure hate to appear in your paper. There is a serious danger here. What drives you to allow a half-page disruptive and untrue presentation like this to be printed in your paper? Is it the fee you collect?
Is this the kind of stuff that The Pilot stands for? What has happened to The Pilot as we once knew it?
Kenneth Lee
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
