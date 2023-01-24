On Sept. 26, an American satellite the size of a vending machine crashed into an asteroid smaller than the Superdome. It was the end of a 10-month, 7 million-mile journey to alter the flight of a celestial body and demonstrate mankind’s ability to save Earth from future catastrophic collisions.
The project cost about $325 million. Was it worth it?
I’ve seen movies about asteroids hitting Earth. How often does it really happen? According to Perry A. Gerakines, an assistant professor in the department of physics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, it happens about once every 100 million years.
The most notable impact by a large asteroid occurred about 65 million years ago and is believed to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs. We don’t know if we will be threatened by a planet-altering asteroid during our lifetime, but the fact that we can accurately hit a moving object 7 million miles away is a remarkable achievement. I have difficulty hitting a stationary pop bottle from 20 yards with a lead pellet.
If we developed the technology simply to hunt asteroids, I would have preferred to see the money spent on something else; however, our country accomplished much more with this project. America has again shown the world that we can do extraordinary things. This technology has other beneficial uses. Yes, it was worth it.
Tom Lillie
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
