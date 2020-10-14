I am enthusiastically endorsing Helen Probst Mills for State Senate in North Carolina District 25.
I first had the pleasure of getting to know Helen through our church. I was immediately impressed with Helen as a person of faith who loves her family and her community. She is an extremely intelligent and honest person who has a deep understanding of the complex issues facing North Carolinians.
Helen cares about people and the issues that are important to us, especially health care, jobs and education. I believe that she will work hard to represent all the constituents in her district and will put the interest of her constituents over partisan politics.
We in District 25 will be lucky to have Helen as our next state senator.
Susan Lee
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
