The Moore County Board of Education is turning our public schools into political battlegrounds and diverting time and energy away from addressing the very real problems, like unfilled vacancies and frustrating transportation problems.
One example is the “Inclusion and Indoctrination” policy proposed by Chairman Robert Levy. This proposed policy basically forbids any teacher from “indoctrinating” students on any “controversial” or “political” matter.
There are several problems with this. First of all, who deems something controversial? The holocaust is controversial as some don’t believe that it happened, slavery has been and remains controversial, the results of the 2020 election, religion, evolution, civil rights …
It also prohibits an employee to display “signs, displays or symbols … which urges a student to take part in a political or social issue” and goes on to say “the principal may remove such a display and shall report the removal to the Superintendent.”
Feeling safe shouldn’t be political. Given that there are disproportionate rates of bullying, harassment and mental health issues plaguing LGBTQ youths, this is a small way of saying “you belong here.”
Perhaps this is the real reason why Levy wants cameras in the classroom? It’s not to protect the students or the teachers but to scour footage.
And if you think that board member Philip Holmes won’t storm into a school like he did when he wanted to ban a book and try to intimidate or strong-arm a teacher who painted a rainbow picture and hung it up in the classroom, think again.
I feel like we are at an inflection point. We can keep electing incompetent people who just want to gin up culture war after culture war or we can vote in people who genuinely care about educating our kids.
Lisa Wells
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
