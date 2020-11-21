In response to Ms. Hoag’s biblical assertion in a recent letter to the editor that “both you and your seed may live,” I wish to assert that any good farmer can tell you that planting the seed is the easy part.
If that were all there was to the pro-life/pro-choice debate, I’d be standing shoulder to shoulder with her. However, a seed must be given nourishment, be nurtured in an environment that encourages growth, must be cultivated in order to succeed and flourish. And that’s where the debate falls apart, at least in my eyes.
The statistics I found are several years old, but they serve as a reminder why any woman seeks an abortion. There may be a handful who use abortion as a form of birth control, but in most cases, it’s a painful decision to make, and the reasons are varied and provide insight into why a woman has to make this choice. Of those women, 86 percent are unmarried, with no guarantee a father will be a part of the child’s life; 23 percent can’t afford to properly feed and house a baby; 10 percent are under the age of 19; 7 percent are because of a detected fetal health problem or a mother’s physical health issues.
With the closure of so many Planned Parenthood facilities, a woman’s exposure to prenatal health or proper birth control has been diminished. If a child is born with health issues, that becomes a pre-existing condition, which is on the verge of being struck down in the Supreme Court.
Until these fetuses can be assured they will have the proper nutrients to grow and become valued members of society, my position will remain the same as it’s been since my days of relying on Planned Parenthood.
Becky Lower
Foxfire Village
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(4) comments
Who will protect the life of the innocent unborn? The child has the same inalienable right to life as does its father and mother. It is not responsible for the unplanned pregnancy and should not be murdered due to its parents’ actions. A society that does not protect the unborn is doomed to extinction. Most Americans agree with this, the reason that abortions have declined steadily. Yet still already this year 768,000 babies have lost their lives to abortion. Why are so many Planned Parenthood abortion clinics placed in neighborhoods with poor African-Americans? Margaret Sanger’s form of “weed control”? Her wurde.
Ms Lower points out the reality of the pro-life/pro-choice debate. God gave mankind the free will to choose for themselves. Right or wrong. But the pro-life contingent seems to think that they know better than God about whether women should have the freedom to make a personal choice. God says that it is a woman’s right to make a choice. It doesn’t matter what any body else thinks.
Becky, you will soon hear from people, especially Kent, who will tell you that once a woman becomes pregnant she becomes chattel. Her life is subordinate to that of the fetus, period!
One wonders how strident anti-abortionists intend to enforce their belief if/when abortion becomes illegal? Will doctors be required to inform the government (local, state, federal?) that a woman (name, address then provided by law to the government) is pregnant and expected to give birth by a given date certain. Will government then do periodic checks to make sure she's still pregnant right up to the moment she gives birth? Will women who can afford to leave the country in order to get an abortion have their passports confiscated during their pregnancies? Anti-abortionists frequently argue that "abortion is murder," it says so right on their bumper stickers. So will any woman who fails to give birth then be charged with 1st degree murder? If not, why not? Will the woman's doctors, nurses, medical administrators, also be charged with murder? In his forthcoming strident and unforgiving comment, Kent will pointedly ignore all the issues you have raised and probably mine as well. Instead he will tell us, as he has before, that abortion is banned according to the Bible, and that's that.
