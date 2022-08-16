Free-market capitalism has proven over the ages to be the best means to advance society, increase choice and lower costs. Keynesian economics, confiscating wealth from those who create it and giving it to those who don’t, is a recipe for disaster, as the current administration is once again proving.
There is some good news, though, for Moore County: The just-released enrollment figures for the past school year show a dramatic increase in parents choosing free market alternatives to government schools. The greatest growth was in private schools — most of which are Christian schools — which experienced a stunning 14 percent growth rate over the previous school year.
Anyone connected to our local Classical Conversations Christian home school company will confirm that their growth rate is off the chart, and now includes tens of thousands of students outside the United States. Home school enrollment in our county has grown by 23 percent since the 2019-2020 school year.
Of the 123 net new students in our county’s schools in the 2021-2022 school year, 51 enrolled in Moore County Schools (non-charter), or 41 percent of all new students. MCS enrollment has dropped from 85.1 percent to 72.3 percent of all students in the past decade. Given the expansion plans in most area private schools and the continued rise in home-schooling, the decline, now at about 1.3 percent annually, is likely to steepen its downward trend.
Why then is the MCS school board asking for more money, especially in light of academic achievement that is now two-three years behind free market options in our county? How much longer must loving parents pay twice to educate their children?
Kent Misegades
West End
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
