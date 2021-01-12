I want to thank your editor and publisher for the editorial “Failed Insurrection Disgusts All of Us.”
I wish all of the media would print the truth instead of wild conspiracy theories that we tend to hear in our media daily. We need to re-establish our Truth in Broadcasting Act and require all media outlets to show proof of what they present.
Many people watch Fox News and think they are getting the truth, but as Rupert Murdoch said in court on numerous occasions, “Fox admits they lie” and, under the First Amendment, “have the right to lie or deliberately distort news reports on public airwaves.” Mr. Murdock went on to say that we’re not news, we’re entertainment.
If Mr. Murdoch admitted to this, how many other networks may be doing the same? Americans deserve the truth in all media outlets. This isn’t Nazi Germany. We are the seed of democracy in the world, and we need to remain that way.
Michael F. Edwards
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.