Deborah Salomon’s Feb. 1 column on “Paradise Lost” gives us all reason to pause and reflect on the qualities that make Southern Pines and Pinehurst great places to call home.
The clean air, dark quiet nights, limited traffic, outstanding medical facilities and friendly people convinced us to move here from Alexandria, Va., in 2019. The trees, seasonal pine scent and proximity to outdoor opportunities like Weymouth Woods Sandhills Nature Preserve also factored in.
I have seen growth and development in my short time here, and further growth and development is inevitable. I am not against growth; however, it is important to grow responsibly as more people discover “paradise” as we did. Growth should be done in a way that preserves the values that make this area special and the character that makes Southern Pines and Pinehurst attractive communities for golfers, horse lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, retirees in search of a relaxing lifestyle and families that want a good place to live.
As it grows to accommodate more residents, “paradise” should remain unique. It should not take on the appearance and character of “Anywhere USA.” Commercial buildings should be designed to reflect the qualities of the area, and residential communities should blend into the natural environment. If this is done, visitors will know they have arrived in “paradise” (i.e., Southern Pines and Pinehurst) without having to read it on a sign at the city limits.
Southern Pines is in the process of developing a new comprehensive long range plan to serve as a roadmap for community leaders to maintain consistency when making development decisions. Anyone with an interest in preserving “paradise” should provide input during the planning process. And once the plan is completed, we all should continue to remind community leaders to preserve the qualities that make this area special.
Tom Lillie
Pinehurst
