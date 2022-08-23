The beauty of Pinehurst is that we have nice neighborhoods and neighbors, who can keep an eye on people who might be doing mischief. We have more good restaurants and stores than most small towns, because the resort brings in enough people to patronize them, but we don’t want too many and become a Myrtle Beach.
When I moved here 30 years ago, I was hoping they would close the gate, so that it didn’t change the charm. I wasn’t even thinking about people and large corporations buying up houses, paying more than the market warranted, and renting them out on a daily or weekly basis.
Not only is that changing our neighbors, some good and some bad, frequently, but it is also making it so that good people won’t be able to afford to be our real neighbors.
I believe strongly in personal property rights, but there are limits. Making it no longer a neighborhood is one of them.
I believe that good people, like Pat Pizzella, are trying to protect mine. I don’t care how nice the transients are; they don’t care about my property rights. What we have now is a little disconcerting, but if it were to get any worse, it would be the beginning of the end of the Pinehurst charm.
Also, while I am talking about good neighbors, we are getting business people who are trying to make other businesses be as perfect as they think they are. They are complaining that there is crooked lettering on windows, a little trash overflowing or contractors leaving a little debris for a while.
That must be the way it was where they came from. We prefer the charm of diversity and imperfection.
If visitors don’t like our charm, so be it.
Polk Dillon
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
