Regarding Steve Earwood’s recent column about transgender policy, one issue of all those surrounding the transgender situation is that of allowing or not allowing boys to participate in girls’ sports.
Biological boys, regardless of what they say they feel like, are biological boys, and it seems a no-brainer that they should not be allowed to compete with girls. Unfortunately, not so. A recent poll reports that 30 percent of Americans think it’s OK. That’s shocking to me.
As someone with a great interest in track (as a participant and fan) I follow it closely. Most have heard of the two Connecticut biological males who, a year ago or so, had been allowed to compete in girls’ high school track events. They won every race they ran, captured all titles in the state finals, and set all-time records in doing so.
I’ve also closely followed the career of the great lady sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner, most often referred to as Flo Jo (who sadly died of a heart attack at age 38). During her Olympic victories in the 1980s, she set world records in the 100 meter and 200 meter events.
American high school boys’ records in those events are better than the great Flo Jo’s. And it has recently been reported that, in the 2019 season, 300 American high school boys either equaled or bettered her record times. Keep in mind that they are not physically mature, yet nor have they had the benefits of college coaching.
I hope Moore County schools do not succumb to the current madness of boys depriving girls of what’s due to them in athletic competition.
Roger W. Fromm
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
What do you propose to do about someone like Caster Semenya? Born a girl with higher levels of testosterone? She being FORCED to take drugs to be able to continue to compete. As many as 1% of children may be born this way.
John Misiaszek
