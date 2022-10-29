I read Charles Authement’s letter to the editor in The Pilot on Oct. 12, in which he advocates Pauline Bruno, Ken Benway and Shannon Davis for seats on the Board of Education.
In Bruno’s ad in The Pilot, she indicates she hopes to “empower parents.” Does she only want to empower very conservative parents who want to view life and history through their own narrow-minded lens? She also raises concerns that our children are being indoctrinated instead of educated. What kind of evidence has she seen of indoctrination?
On Ken Benway’s website, he uses extremist language like “Reject creeping Marxism” to create fear of our school system. He also advocates “no more ‘dirty books’ in Moore Schools.” Does he intend to ban books just because they make him feel uncomfortable?
Shannon Davis home-schools her children, so I wonder why she is even running to be a board member of a public school system.
All of the candidates agree that we need smaller classes. However, none of the candidates can make this happen if we continue to have large teacher shortages.
As a former teacher, I wouldn’t stay in a school system where parents and board members dictated what I could teach and what books and materials I could use, based on their prejudiced views.
We need school board members who trust our professional educators and give them the independence they deserve, and the assistance they need to help all our children get on grade level and achieve their potential.
Pam Thompson, Rollie Sampson, and Robin Calcutt all have experience in educational settings and strong leadership skills. They want to improve our schools too, but they want to support our administrators and teachers, as well as our parents. They are the best team for Moore County Schools.
James Grigerick
West End
