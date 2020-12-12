I’d like to praise the real heroes during the pandemic we’re going through: the health care professionals and our teachers. The health care workers have been working tirelessly throughout this situation.
Being a retired high school math teacher and coach, I know what the teachers have had to do. Four family members are teachers, three in New York and one in Atlanta. They’ve had to readjust their whole way of doing things to continue to educate their students, under tremendous pressure on them and their students, teaching remotely.
I can’t imagine how they’re coping with instruction, without the kids in the classroom, with no chance for interpersonal relationships, no teachable moments, no question and answer opportunities, using only online instruction. It’s at least twice as hard, with no real satisfying moments, such as congratulating kids on a job well done on an exam, homework assignment or project.
A special tribute goes out to our teachers retiring this year who will not enjoy the experiences that I did: no recognition of retirement parties, no official goodbyes to your colleagues or to your students.There is no occupation like teaching where so many special bonds are formed that last a lifetime.
We see locally the military, and to some extent law enforcement, getting discounts from businesses. I feel strongly that the health care professionals and teachers also should be honored with the same discounts at car dealerships, Lowe’s, banks, etc. It’s time to honor these heroes.
Frank Lisco
Pinehurst
