This past Easter weekend, I traveled home from college, but not just for any old egg hunt. Instead, my dad and I, dressed head to toe in rain gear, hit Moore County trails in search of the most coveted Easter eggs in local history: Starworks glass pine cones.
Despite living in Moore County for a combined 44 years, neither of us had ever visited the Bear Creek trail system. Flooding blocked us from many of the full trails, but we still marveled at the creek, disc golf course, startling amount of bamboo and other features of the park. After hours of searching, we left the trails empty handed, but eager to revisit Bear Creek on a day with better weather.
I sometimes think I have discovered all there is to see in Moore County, but Pinecone Pathways is proving me wrong.
It is such an amazing way to expose residents to new trails and also support a great local business, Starworks, in the process
Even if all the pine cones are found, I highly recommend looking at the list of trails and picking one to go explore. Thank you to Starworks and the CVB for putting on such a great program, and here’s hoping we have some more luck next time we hit the trails!
Holly Pashley
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
