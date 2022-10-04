The Republicans claim unaffiliated voters as theirs, taking them for granted, citing the number of unaffiliated pulling a Republican ballot in the primary. Republican candidates emphasize their “conservative” label, even leaving the “Republican” label out entirely to sneak undetected onto the unaffiliated landscape.
The Democrats are more subtle, running slogans such as “country over party” to create an affinity for their side. Democrats have lost many voters to the unaffiliated camp, but they don’t believe those voters are too far gone. They’ll be back, at least for the election. After all, they dislike the other side even more.
Unaffiliated voters are the largest voting bloc in North Carolina: 30 percent Republicans, 35 percent unaffiliated, 34 percent Democrats. In Moore County, the numbers are similar, with the Republicans retaining a slight margin: 42 percent Republican, 37 percent unaffiliated, 21 percent Democrat.
This margin is eroding each month. And since 1984, the number of Democratic voters has decreased; Republican voters have tripled; but unaffiliated voters have grown 23-fold.
Yet, each election both major parties flatly ignore the unaffiliated voters. However, the unaffiliated voter is not to be trifled with. It’s not like they just forgot to check a box when registering. Unaffiliated voters are unaffiliated by intent.
An unaffiliated voter wants to be independent, to not be beholden to a party. Lastly, the unaffiliated are tired of the drama and the divisive politics practiced by both parties.
Until now, unaffiliated voters have never had the chance to take a seat at the table in Moore County. But on Nov. 8, they will have that chance. To all unaffiliated voters out there, stay independent and vote independent. They want your vote, but they don’t want you.
Linda Vandercook
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
Log In
