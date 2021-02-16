The last election shined a light on party politics, and the view has not always been pretty. This has caused a number of people to declare their independence. Some statistics are showing that unaffiliated is becoming the popular way to go.
If you like a good political discussion that is non-partisan, you might want to consider joining the League of Women Voters. The motto of the League this year is Empowering Voters, Defending Democracy. To do this, the League studies relevant issues, takes stands on issues that are important to the democratic process, and holds non-partisan candidates forums.
The Moore County League includes Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters. Currently the meetings are held on Zoom the third Tuesday of the month.
In February, the Moore County League will present a panel of local businesswomen discussing steps they have taken to stay viable during the pandemic.
Considering the state of the current political scene, empowering voters and defending democracy sounds like the way to go. Maybe it is time for the two major parties to give some thought to the power of unaffiliated voters.
Mary Price
Southern Pines
