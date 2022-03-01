I must take exception to Joyce Reehling’s screed regarding toilet paper and toilet seats. Actually, I wish I had access to “Darling Husband” to query him directly.
I have had guests of both genders. I will admit that the male guests were remiss in, is it TSP? Toilet Seat Putdown? There were, however, five of the feminine persuasion. Of course, they didn’t leave the toilet seat up. Toilet Seat Down is their default position. So what’s the deal? Every one of these beautiful young women left the toilet lid up.
As one who learned eons ago that the path to a happy marriage was to return toilet seat and lid to a closed position, it shocks me. Shocks me, I tell you. To hear the pot calling the kettle black. Sad.
Clark Groseth, Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.