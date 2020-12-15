I have visited the Pinehurst and Southern Pines post offices three times in the last two weeks. Two men at the Pinehurst office and three women at Southern Pines do not wear masks working at the windows where the public mails packages and buys stamps.
Why is this? Don’t federal employees have to follow state laws? Speed limits? Stop signs? Seat belts?
I asked one of the male workers in Pinehurst — politely — why he was not wearing a mask and he snapped at me that I had no right to ask him that. I asked why and he said it violated his HIPAA rights. Really?
I later spoke by phone with a supervisor, who was very polite and reasonable. I suggested this employee should not be at the window for the public, but perhaps somewhere else in the office.
Susan Mauney
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
