Some love it, some not so much. But still the Pinehurst Traffic Circle works despite a huge increase in traffic volume, yes with occasional three or four-minute delays.
Could it be improved? Yes, it can and without totally destroying this iconic landmark. Good suggestions were to lower the speed limit to 25 mph in the circle and make it a merge instead of yield.
Another simple solution, albeit costing some money, is to add another lane to the inside of the circle. It would provide an inside lane for those traversing several exits, thus allowing easier merging on the outside lanes. It could also be built quickly without totally stopping circle traffic.
The French have 12 streets converging on Arc de Triomphe, an eight-lane roundabout. We should easily be able to handle three lanes in Pinehurst.
Peter Mamuzic
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
