Dennis House’s letter of Sept. 7 is right on point. My credentials include a graduate degree in engineering and an early career in aerospace science, including weather satellites.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) defined climate change as “a change of climate which is attributed directly to human activity that alters the composition of the global atmosphere.” As Mr. House stated, their implied hypothesis was not scientific. It was political and government funding was provided for one result.
The result was junk science from self-defined climate scientists seeking notoriety and government funding. The true science method is not advanced by consensus or political persuasion. It requires disagreement and testing.
As Albert Einstein said, “No amount of experimentation can ever prove me right; a single experiment can prove me wrong.”
The climate has been changing for millions of years, and recently has been in a warming phase. No scientific testing has been produced to show carbon dioxide as the cause of this warming. Rather, ice core samples have shown that changes in temperature precede parallel changes in atmospheric carbon by several hundred years.
The current climate change crisis is being used to promulgate fear to advance government control of our lives. Recently, in response to a question about gasoline prices, Brian Deese, the National Economic Chairman, said, “this is about the future of the liberal world order and the days of cheap gasoline aren’t coming back.”
Bruce A. Shepherd
Foxfire
