Jan. 6, 2021 will go down as one of the most shameful days in American history. Most Americans and most of the world have condemned the riots instigated by President Trump.
A case can be made that Moore County Congressional Representatives Hudson and Bishop are complicit by the role that they played in protesting the election.
They condemn the riots but do not denounce their actions. Neither are worthy of representing citizens of Moore County.
The riots in Washington, D.C., have provided Donald Trump his legacy that he will always be remembered by. He remains what he has always been. Americans who don’t wear blinders are not surprised.
Representatives Ted Budd, Davie County; Rep. Madison Cawthorn, western N.C.; and Rep. David Rouzer, eastern N.C. each voted to object to the election results — even after the riots.
Ken Owens
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
