I have been wending my way through my thesaurus looking for a word (or three) to describe the actions of Lydia, Mitch, et al. regarding face masks and the wearing thereof.
“Hypocrisy” doesn’t quite fit. Nor does “duplicity.” Surely there is a good word to explain their actions regarding mask-wearing.
Now I was wrong once ... that time I thought I was wrong but wasn’t ... but I will bet the house that L&M and their Freedom Matters friends would all be touting mask-wearing as the best thing since sliced bread if only they had been directed to do so by their beloved leader.
They would surely find other actions of Gov. Cooper to carp about if the former POTUS had told them mask-wearing was good. They, by golly, would wear a mask till the cows came home. In the interest of full disclosure, I have been a Republican all of my 89 years.
Clarkson Groseth
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
