Who should be our nominees for president in 2024? I know it is early but there is already so much talk and I feel my view is not represented.
As background, I am 79 and am a fiscal conservative and a social moderate, which in today’s world means I am not represented by either national party.
Unfortunately, I will not have a real choice in the next presidential race other than the two major parties, and as of now I cannot vote for either Biden or Trump. My only hope is that one of the national parties gets some sense and nominates someone who is not an octogenarian, even though I am one, and someone who does not represent the far left wing of the Democrat party or is not a Trump acolyte.
From experience, I can tell you that being 80 and over means declining energy and mental capacity, and we should not elect someone that old. Both Biden and Trump have been divisive and narcissistic, traits I feel make both men unqualified for the presidency.
There are more issues with both men that make them unqualified but there is no need to list additional failings. I will acknowledge that I felt many of Trump’s policies were good for the country and that Biden seemed to reverse them out of spite. On the other hand, Trump’s inability to put the 2020 election behind him for the good of the country and his actions during the January riots are some of the worst examples of leadership and disrespect for the office I have seen. Neither of these men deserves our vote, and I pray a new moderate candidate will emerge.
Patrick McLaughlin
Aberdeen
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
