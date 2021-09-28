What a surprise to see my picture, along with a couple of cousins, on the second section of The Pilot on Sunday, Sept. 19, at the shuffleboard courts in Pinehurst. We were having a reunion of the Smith family cousins for the third time in this wonderful village of Pinehurst.
And yes, it was a very hot day in September, but we had a wonderful time using the outstanding shuffleboard and bocce courts at Rassie Wicker Park in Pinehurst. Cousins came in from New York, Florida, Tennessee and South Carolina.
First, I would like to thank Ted Fitzgerald from the Pilot, for taking this picture of my family. It will long be remembered. We were completely unaware that the picture was being taken. Second, I would like to thank the village of Pinehurst for offering these outstanding facilities of shuffleboard and bocce. The equipment was picked up from the new community center.
What a wonderful way to entertain family and friends who do not play golf or want something different to do. What a beautiful way to end a wonderful reunion.
Sandy Smith
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.