Those of us who live in Pinehurst know it’s a wonderful and unique place. Unfortunately, what makes that so is changing rapidly around us.
We’ve been here for a while. We know growth and traffic are increasing at a more rapid pace than we’ve ever experienced. Mostly, but not exclusively, external developments are threatening our ambience and traditions. Those pressures are not going to change. We can directly control some of them but only influence the remainder.
What do we do?
There is no simple answer. Our most recently elected Village Council made commendable strides in getting their arms around the problems and exploring alternatives. More obviously needs yet to be done. We don’t have much time left.
That’s why we’re supporting Patrick Pizzella for Village Council. He will be a gifted addition to a continuing good team of council members, ready to go to work immediately. His ability to understand and help resolve complex, often political and adversarial issues has been demonstrated throughout his distinguished career
Patrick is a seasoned, quick and funny guy. We hope you have a chance to meet him. To his credit, in spite of all of his extensive political resume, he is still not a lawyer.
Ralph and Ann-Boyd Newman
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.