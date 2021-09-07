Why not construct water pipelines from the Eastern states to help decrease the continued historic drought conditions in the Midwest and Western areas of America?
Every year, states from Maine to Florida experience flooding conditions from winter thaws, tropical depressions, hurricanes and the intense summer rain downpours. Increased droughts are occurring in our farmland states along with Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Arizona and California.
Pipelines from the Great Lakes and the Mississippi River could sufficiently supply an adequate water supply and help to reduce flooding conditions in those Eastern regions. Most of these affected drought states supply 75 percent of America’s fruits, vegetables, grains and meat products and cannot survive without an essential water supply.
Craig Dixon, Carthage
