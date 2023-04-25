A recent road trip to Florida has led me to conclude that the Pinehurst Traffic Circle is a thing of beauty, an engineering marvel worthy of designation as the Eighth Wonder of the World. And compared to many drivers I observed on my journey to the Sunshine State, I prefer the drivers I encounter when navigating the circle: We got it good.
As my wife and I got farther from home, common courtesies we take for granted among drivers in Pinehurst and Southern Pines steadily declined, and personal stress and tension increased. I felt my blood pressure rise and I became a road warrior with little or no interest in establishing eye contact with other drivers.
Watching chunks of metal swerve across multiple lanes of bumper-to-bumper traffic at speeds in excess of 80 mph forced us to blurt out expletives we thought we had tossed out the car window years earlier when we abandoned the D.C. Beltway for a better life in the Sandhills. The language caused me to wonder if the passenger beside me was actually my wife or a stowaway who took her place at a truck stop. Fortunately, our trip included sufficient overnight stops and visits with friends and relatives to mentally prepare us for the drive home.
I am delighted to return to the perils of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle after enduring several days of annoying tailgaters and daring lane changers. I must admit, before the trip I was beginning to have serious thoughts of possible alternatives to the circle.
I highly encourage anyone with similar thoughts to embark on a week of self-imposed rehab by driving to the land of Mickey Mouse. The trip is certain to convince the most ardent supporters of overpasses and underpasses to explore creative ways of keeping our amazing circular interchange.
Tom Lillie
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
