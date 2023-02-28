A few years ago, my wife and I thought we might be in the market for a different house. Another bedroom for when company comes, a living room with a little more space would be nice. So we started looking around.
We spent a lot of time, and some money too, considering time off from work. After each day of touring houses, we liked ours a little better. After all that research, we decided that the smartest thing for us to do was to keep what we had.
I wonder if Pinehurst’s Traffic Circle isn’t like that. When we moved here over 25 years ago, the search for something better was already underway. Sometimes after spending a lot of time and money looking at alternatives, what you already have looks pretty good.
We could go ahead and destroy our Traffic Circle and replace it with an “anywhere USA” intersection. Not for us, you understand, but for the “out of towners” who can’t seem to get through here fast enough. I kinda like it as it is.
Bill Makepeace
Pinehurst
