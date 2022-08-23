In 1965, at 15 I learned to drive on the Traffic Circle. My instructor, Mr. Foushee, taught us well and I have no problem with the circle today. What I have problems with is the drivers that have no idea how to drive.
We were taught to approach the yield sign prepared to keep moving. If you had to stop, then follow these rules:
Keep one eye on the car in front of you and one on the circle traffic.
Gauge the distance that is open between the car in front of you as it moves and the car on the circle.
If there are about five to seven car lengths, then move onto the circle directly behind the car ahead. If not, then look to the car behind the one approaching.
If there are six to seven car lengths between that car and the next, move so as to enter the circle as the car passes you. Do not wait for it to pass. Accelerate to enter the circle a couple of lengths behind the one passing you. Since it was already moving, you will need to accelerate to move with it.
Do not sit and wait for large openings, they do not happen. You have to move with purpose and not wait.
If people moved when they should, there would be no big backups
William Dean Sr.
Carthage
