The Aug. 28 editorial on visitor spending is interested in showing tourism dollars and the positive impact on Moore County but with a jab against those wanting to restrict short-term rentals.
The editors apparently sided with money and absentee landlords suggesting otherwise would be a risky gambit for county residents.
Many look at our area as only a resort, but it is home to retirees and families. Aren’t Pinehurst residential areas zoned for residential use and not for commercial use?
There are approximately 20 hotels/motels near and in Pinehurst, with at least four golf courses providing STRs on-site. There are plenty of accommodations for visitors without additional STRs in “residential” areas.
Some owners may say, “My house is my vacation home and I should be able to rent it out when I’m not here.” Agreed; however, in reality that is seldom the case.
Local ordinances and state laws proscribe use and ban other uses of real estate; e.g., single family occupancy, disturbing the peace, limitation on types/ numbers of vehicles parked on property. Plus, there is a trend elsewhere (and maybe here) of STRs purchased solely as an investment by individuals or companies as absentee landlords with no connection to the area.
Ban new STRs in single-family zoned areas and grandfather in the ones which already exist. Residential neighborhoods should remain residential and not transient.
Let’s not forget Pinehurst is a community first, not just a golf destination.
William Taylor
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
