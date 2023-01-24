Recently the Department of Transportation proposed a number of solutions for the notorious Pinehurst Traffic Circle, all of which are waiting for guidance from our Village Council. Decisions have to be made, as funding may be lost and completion of any decided construction will take (in some cases) a few years.
I keep hearing about the need to maintain the circle’s “historic value” and “beauty.” These sentiments have been echoed by our mayors, past and present, and our sitting council members. Have you looked up their addresses? Most live either in Pinewild or in the village. Unlike those residents who live north of the circle or those commuting from northern Moore County, the growing delays around the “beautiful,” “historical” circle cannot be avoided.
Between the expansion of several Pinehurst Medical and Surgical Clinic buildings, growth of FirstHealth and population explosion, the situation will only get worse. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though our Village Council is motivated to make a quick and constructive decision.
George Kessler
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
