Kudos to Nancy Phelps for her letter addressing voter ID. I would like to elaborate on her talking points.

My husband and I moved here from Virginia, where we always showed identification when we voted. I wonder how many readers are aware that 36 states require voter ID.

Here is a list of other places where picture identification is required: to purchase alcohol or cigarettes; open a bank account; or apply for food stamps, welfare, Medicaid or Social Security.

An ID is necessary to drive, rent or buy a car. You can’t get on an airplane, get married, purchase a gun or even adopt a pet without one. You can’t rent a hotel room, get a fishing license, buy a cellphone or give blood without one. There are lots more but I think you should get the point by now.

One other issue that will probably pop up in this election cycle is absentee voting. I have voted this way before but I had to request a ballot and then my signature had to be notarized. Perhaps this procedure, rather than mailing out ballots to households, and proof of voter ID would end the controversy over elections.

Fran Dixon

Pinehurst

