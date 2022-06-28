In The Pilot’s June 26 article titled “Strategic Review Turns on ‘Woke’ Terms,” Moore County Board of Education member Robert Levy was quoted as saying, “The problem is, and this is what I believe: Poor people are less well-disciplined than more affluent people … Minorities tend to be poorer. They tend to be less disciplined.”

No one who says these words deserves the honor of serving our community. Furthermore, no one who even comes close to this ideology should earn a seat on the Board of Education.

In November’s election, vote for common sense and compassion: Dr. Robin Calcutt, Rollie Sampson and Pam Thompson.

Dustin and Maggie Bonecutter

Pinehurst

Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/

Kent Misegades

Enrollment in Moore County government schools has dropped from 84% to 72% in the past decade. Many more great alternatives to them are in the pipeline. Clearly parents are seeking them.

Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

Only ReTrumplicans' can proclaim delusional statements which include the word "Woke". Well I'm wide awake and woke to a Board of Education that hoodwinked voters in Moore County. What is wrong with those three amigos and their off-color comments that produce ire with voters? I didn't vote for either one of them due to the fact that not one had any background in the field of education. For those who don't understand what Mr. Levy is talking about ... here is the definition: "Described by Merriam-Webster as “chiefly US slang”, the dictionary defines the word as: “Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).”

