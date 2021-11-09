The pandemic has illuminated a most curious condition in the United States: deeply entrenched “statism.” The facts upon which my theory rests are the vast amounts of Holy Writ I’ve seen quoted by statists to justify the subjugation of God-given rights, individual free will and the Constitution. This unholy worship of the state knows no party, ethnicity or socioeconomic bounds.
The Ten Commandments and the words of Jesus command that “You shall have no other gods before me.” These other gods include the state, doctors, science, experts, media, the president, college football, your local social justice group, your pastor and yourself.
Yes, we should obey the authorities appointed over us as, according to the Bible, God has placed them there for our good. However, it does not command a blind obedience, where we subject our faith in Jehovah to the state. Satan attempted this legalistic approach of quoting Scripture to manipulate the behavior of Jesus in the desert. Such are the actions of tyrants.
The command to “love our neighbor as ourselves” does not require abandoning the sanctity of the individual for the “greater good;” it requires free will abandonment to God.
In turn it enables us to give others the grace we so easily give ourselves when times are tough, or when we are scared. It is the respect of one’s person and property — to not violate either. To see others as a perfect creation of God, damaged by sin, but worthy of love, patience, and kindness, especially when they harm or disagree with you.
So, choose for yourself this day whom you will serve. As for me and my house, we will serve Yahweh — and our neighbors are better served for it.
Nick LaSala, Cameron
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.