I was in High Point the other day and bought fuel for $2.41 per gallon. So is our fuel in this area better because we pay more? If we produce more oil than we ever have in the history of the USA, then why is the price rising faster than a cat’s back?
Is it due to the cancellation of the pipeline? Go a few counties away from here and the price plummets. This does not make sense. Either the oil companies are gouging us more to make prices rise or local companies here are doing an even greater job of bringing home the bacon.
The more people pay to prime the pump the less they contribute to the national economy. The oil companies still get subsidized by you and I as taxpayers — what is this all about?
If we want to get the economy going, open up the emergency fuel storage so the price will drop for a small time and consumers can put more money into purchasing consumer goods besides fuel.
I know there is another added cost in summer blend, so beware to pay another 10 to 15 cents more whether you like it or not. So if anyone has answers to these questions please write in to give clarity to these issues.
Jonathan Paris
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
