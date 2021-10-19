Each time I walked into Ann Petersen’s — Ms. P’s — classroom, anything could happen. Whether it was the infamous timed essay in AP Literature or a live re-enactment of Shakespeare, I could count on leaving her classroom with life lessons, a belief in my ability to change my world and tools to interpret language in and beyond the classroom.
As a senior in college, I still hear Ms. P’s voice instructing me to “show, don’t tell” daily, and the lessons she taught me about integrity, humility and compassion have enabled me to navigate not only the unique challenges college and young adulthood pose but also a world mired by a pandemic and injustice.
It is impossible to adequately demonstrate Ann Petersen’s integrity, ability to listen and compassion. Not only is Ms. P beyond capable and insightful, she is also pragmatic and invested in the material realities of the issues facing people each day. Through her training as a lawyer and educator and by virtue of her decades of stalwart support for Southern Pines and public education, she can solve problems through a unique approach rooted in years of professional experience.
Even with her insightful and experiential perspectives, she has a rare ability to listen and learn from diverse perspectives across generations. As an advocate for women and girls experiencing sexual and domestic violence through Friend 2 Friend, she has accumulated knowledge through active listening to the plights of others.
Advocating for the underdog with the utmost compassion, she takes young people seriously and empowers them to realize their own capacity for changing the world. As one of numerous students whose lives Ann Petersen has shaped, I have the utmost confidence in her ability to lead Southern Pines as an advocate, leader, and probably most importantly, a listener.
Connor Jenkins
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.