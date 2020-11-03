So Southern Pines Councilman Lancaster believes “wearing a mask should be a personal choice.” Three cheers for exercising your right to self-expression when the law allows.
But I would remind the councilman that my vote is also a personal choice. I therefore look forward with great satisfaction after the next election to referring to Mr. Lancaster as former councilman. Four cheers for that.
Anthony Maramarco
Southern Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
For every scientific study claiming masks work, I can show you two scientific studies that show they don’t. Common sense and critical thinking though are the best proof: If masks worked, there would be no Covid cases in nursing homes. If masks worked, European countries would not be locking down again. If not wearing masks led to illness, why are so many leading Democrats spotted without them, including Roy “Shutdown” Cooper. If masks worked, why then are 75% of reported cases with people who supposedly wore masks all the time but still tested positive? They don’t work. 90% of Covid cases are false positives. 94% reported deaths are not really caused by Covid.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.