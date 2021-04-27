After watching several of the local high school sports teams compete, succeed, and make deep runs into their respective playoffs this year, I am awestruck. Not by the kids’ performances so much, or by the kids’ ability to adapt and succeed during tough circumstances.
No, I am mostly in awe of some residents of Moore County who cannot bear to wear a mask for 15 minutes in the supermarket without complaining like a petulant spoiled child about it, or maybe openly carry a weapon so nobody asks them to wear one, or maybe call a local business owner “Nazi” about it. What an embarrassing time to be an adult.
We could all learn something about perseverance, and teamwork, from our local student-athletes.
Justin D. Bradford
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
