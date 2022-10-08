The Pilot’s Sept. 28 editorial (“Police Upgrade Due for Schools”) correctly identifies inadequate security preparedness and manpower in Moore County public schools as a matter of urgency.
This is not a new concern. Yet for years, the issue never appeared on the Moore County Board of Education’s radar. It was not until school board member David Hensley asked for an explanation as to the absence of active-shooter training since 2017 that security became an agenda item.
In fact, under former Superintendent Robert Grimesey, Hensley’s requests for a security update by then-chief officer Arthur Frye were ignored.
The Grimesey-era school boards were inattentive to an array of neglect beyond woefully understaffed security. Reading and math test scores were in freefall while graduation rates remained stable. Nothing to see here, insisted board members led by Libby Carter’s voting bloc.
Then along came the pandemic. The board failed its leadership test; learning came to a halt amid Draconian lockdowns and unproven alternatives. Necessarily, many parents abandoned failing government funded schools, while others re-engaged, demanding a return to education fundamentals enshrined in the state Constitution.
Carter’s board majority pushed back against parents and taxpayers who finally had seen enough. Enough of 50 percent of third-graders unable to read at grade level; enough of allocation of funds to “woke” training and third-party surveys; enough of unrepaired school infrastructure; and enough of an odd proclivity — spending money on everything except additional teachers to reduce class size.
Fortunately, this era of decline can be turned around. School board candidates Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno and Shannon Davis do not claim to have all the answers, but they are plenty curious enough to ask the right questions, which is Hensley’s strength. Starting with: Why can’t Moore County schools be the best, most secure, most desirable in the state?
Steve Woodward
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
