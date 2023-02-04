As America transitions from gas to electric vehicles, we must find creative ways to pay for important infrastructure like roads and bridges.
The current system in North Carolina is based on a per gallon tax of 38.5 cents collected on every drop of gas sold at over 5,200 stations throughout the state. In 2020 that amounted to approximately $1.9 billion in revenue.
In 2022, my wife and I drove our two vehicles 15,211 miles and purchased 667 gallons of gas in the process. With every purchase, the state received its share of taxes, which amounted to approximately $257 for the year. We paid a small amount of our annual total with each fill-up and never realized the funds were being collected or exactly how much of the total transaction went toward taxes. It was relatively painless.
Electric cars have the same impact on roads as gas-powered vehicles, but less gas will be sold, and less revenue will be collected under the gas tax system as electric cars become more common.
If the state expects to receive the same revenue generated by the gas tax, legislators will need to find a creative way to collect approximately 1.7 cents for every mile driven by every vehicle in the state. If it’s an annual tax bill based on the mileage recorded during the annual vehicle inspection, consumers will feel the pain of making a single payment. Whatever method is devised, it must also include a way for North Carolina to collect adequate compensation for road use by drivers from out of state.
Transportation is important to the state’s economy and the livelihood of every citizen. Developing a fair, workable and reliable method of funding roads and bridges is important to the future of North Carolina.
Tom Lillie
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(1) comment
North Carolina is one of the top ten states for high gas taxes. We are taxed on every purchase even prescription medications. Food and every other necessity for life. At least we don't have to pay a death tax. Why not ask your representatives' in Raleigh to tax the wealthy as opposed to taxing the working class?
How does North Carolina compare to neighboring states regarding the gasoline tax?
Including the 18.3-cent federal gas tax, North Carolina drivers pay 56.8 cents in taxes on each gallon of gas (the federal tax on diesel is 23.4 cents a gallon). That's more than every state but California, Washington, Pennsylvania and Illinois and the same as in Ohio.Mar 16, 2022
