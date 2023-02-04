As America transitions from gas to electric vehicles, we must find creative ways to pay for important infrastructure like roads and bridges.

The current system in North Carolina is based on a per gallon tax of 38.5 cents collected on every drop of gas sold at over 5,200 stations throughout the state. In 2020 that amounted to approximately $1.9 billion in revenue.

Tommy Davis
North Carolina is one of the top ten states for high gas taxes. We are taxed on every purchase even prescription medications. Food and every other necessity for life. At least we don't have to pay a death tax. Why not ask your representatives' in Raleigh to tax the wealthy as opposed to taxing the working class?

How does North Carolina compare to neighboring states regarding the gasoline tax?

Including the 18.3-cent federal gas tax, North Carolina drivers pay 56.8 cents in taxes on each gallon of gas (the federal tax on diesel is 23.4 cents a gallon). That's more than every state but California, Washington, Pennsylvania and Illinois and the same as in Ohio.Mar 16, 2022

