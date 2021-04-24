Three years ago we made the move from the country to the community surrounding Pinehurst Resort, living off Course No. 3, and excited to enjoy the beautiful views and quiet neighborhood.
Little did we know that instead of experiencing the “sport of gentlemen,” we would be subjected to an almost daily parade of inconsiderate degenerates who lack basic decency.
I’ve lost count of the number of men who have treated the area adjacent to my home as an outside urinal. In full view of at least six homes, these “gentlemen” relieve themselves without shame. My wife cannot sit in her living room or on her porch without being exposed to such inconsiderate behavior: In fact, this behavior isn’t just offensive, it is a misdemeanor offense.
To make it even worse, the area where these men choose to relieve themselves is less than 300 yards from the nearest restroom facility on the golf course.
I’ve spoken at length with several representatives of the resort. While they have always been polite, their efforts have been inconsequential in correcting this problem.
In fairness, these men represent a minority of those who pass by our home on a daily basis. Most golfers are courteous; however, the highly visible minority of public urinators do not represent their sport well.
I should note that, almost without exception, it seems clear that these men are guests of the resort and not members. I don’t believe that the larger golf community finds this behavior acceptable, and call on the resort, its members and neighbors of the course to insist upon better behavior from guests to our community.
Bill Payton
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
