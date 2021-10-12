Soon Southern Pines residents will be electing two people to the Town Council. A few years ago I spoke before the town planning board and the Town Council trying to convince them to better control the Fayetteville developer who bought The Carolina golf course and the land adjacent.
The town has a Unified Development Ordinance designed to guide development decisions. That ordinance includes placing a high value on avoiding sprawl which does not support the vibrance of downtown businesses. It mentions the importance of golf to our area. It mentions protecting our longleaf pine trees.
I pointed out these and other issues being ignored by the developer. The planning commission, which included Mike Saulnier at the time, voted unanimously to approve the proposed development plan without asking for any changes to comply with the ordinance.
I wondered at the time what was the point of having a rubber stamp planning board. Later we repeated the process for the Town Council for much the same result.
I will be voting for the people most likely to pay attention to the UDO when making zoning decisions. Several candidates have my attention, especially Taylor Clement.
Jeff Donovan
Whispering Pines
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
