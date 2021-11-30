In response to the letter to the editor “Do the Math,” please tell us your solution to the crumbling infrastructure. Government overruns are no excuse for continually delaying the repairs and upgrades that are beyond needed.
Yes, there are plenty of actual infrastructure items in this law. As in every piece of legislation, there are extraneous items. This is a bipartisan piece of legislation by people who actually took the steps that should have been taken over the years. Now we must pay today’s prices when that should have been avoided.
Kind of sounds like addressing climate change. Will it be our generation who steps up and does what is needed? Or are we still going to complain about the cost and pass the problem to our grandchildren?
Eileen Ragona
Pinehurst
Publisher’s Note: This is a letter to the editor, submitted by a reader, and reflects the opinion of the author. The Pilot welcomes letters from readers on its Opinion page, which serves as a public forum. The Pilot is not in the business of suppressing public opinion. We are a forum for community debate, and publish almost every letter we receive. For information on how to make a submission, visit this page: https://www.thepilot.com/site/forms/online_services/letter/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.